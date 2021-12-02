UFC President Dana White may not be in action at UFC Vegas 44 this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. As confirmed by the president of MMA’s largest promoter, he and his family contracted the life-threatening illness after traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We went up to my house in Maine for Thanksgiving; it is tradition that we go there every Thanksgiving day ”, White explained on Wednesday’s ‘The Jim Rome’ podcast. “Someone up there had it, and we came back and we all tested positive for COVID. Literally the whole family and my family in Maine too.

“We returned on Saturday. On Sunday, I soak in cold water and steam every day, I come out of the cold soak and I get into the steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I couldn’t smell anything. So I open the bottle, I start to smell the eucalyptus bottle and I say yes, I have no smell. So you know what this means. I literally got out of the steam, picked up my phone and called Joe Rogan »White explained.

In recent months, Rogan has become a controversial figure when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic after she tested positive and then detailed the cocktail of medications she took for treatment, including the Ivermectin, a drug originally developed as an antiparasitic for horses.

White commented that Rogan told him that «As soon as you get up in the morning, take the test. So I get up at 9 o’clock on Monday morning, take the test and test positive. He said get monoclonal antibodies ASAP. So I did it. At noon, he had the monoclonal antibodies on me and then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did”.

“I wake up on Tuesday, getting ready to shave, cleaning my razor, I could smell alcohol. My taste and smell returned the next day at 11am. Then I took a dose of ivermectin yesterday and then I did a vitamin drip and then today I did another NAD drip. I couldn’t feel better«Added the president of UFC

And closed: Feel like a million dollars. By the way, I am doing two workouts a day for the next 10 days while I have COVID, I am in quarantine. I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours ».

