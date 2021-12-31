Many agree that MMA They surpassed boxing in terms of popularity and relevance. Pugilism in certain areas took a back seat, thanks to the explosiveness and surprises delivered by the fights of the UFC on every billboard.

Many credit the president of UFC, Dana White and the brothers Ferttite for wearing the MMA to another level. Two decades after they bought the company. White he is satisfied and happy that things are going the way he expected.

“When my partners and I got into this 20 years ago, our goal, and which continues to be our goal, is to make this sport the most important in the world”, He said White in an interview with The Fight With Teddy Atlas.

“15 years ago, people thought he was crazy when he said that. But look what we have done, look what we are doing ”.

Although there were no fights such as Fedor vs. Couture or Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre vs. Anderson Silva Y Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou in the last moment, White fired at boxing for not delivering the fights fans want to see.

“That has never been the goal of boxing. Every time they fight (the promoters) it’s like a sale that doesn’t go through ”, He said White. “How much money can we steal from everyone?” And every time you turn off the TV, you get mad because you stayed home on a Saturday and watched the fight. and you say: I wish I had done something else ”.

“You don’t even care if the fans are happy with the product. Do not care. Because that guy is going to fight for one more year, anyway, everyone will forget how horrible that fight was and buy the next one. “

White He also spoke of his current alliance with ESPN which he considers a great advantage.

“The truth in this matter is that we have the largest Pay-per-View provider on earth. And when it comes to Showtime, Showtime is a universe, very small. And with all these cable cuts now, not many people have access to Showtime. So when these fights happen, not many people are watching. “

“I’m on ESPN and there is a big difference. And every week, we fight the best against the best in the world. And many times, those who are not the favorites in this sport win. What makes sport fun, exciting. You get moments of surprise. Most importantly, it makes gambling a lot of fun. “

White has been talking about starting his own boxing adventure for several years, including a supposed pitch for Zuffa Boxing, in 2019, but at the moment nothing concrete, although he admits that the desire to make it concrete is still valid.

“Yes, I still think about that. It’s very complicated. Sport is a disaster ”, explained White on the current state of boxing. “It is literally a disaster. And to do it, you have to go in and clean it and I’ve been working on that for years. I don’t know, we’ll see what happens “, he concluded. Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

