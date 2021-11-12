11/12/2021 at 8:53 PM CET

The Brazilian side, Dani alves, would be close to signing again with FC Barcelona after the current first team coach, Xavi Hernández, has given the go-ahead for his incorporation for the right-back. With a recent past as culé, the defender has scored 21 goals and has distributed 101 assists in 391 official matches.

The ex of Seville or PSG, that He is currently a free agent after ending his contract with Sao Paulo, is one of the most important players in the recent history of the club: as a Barça player he has conquered three Champions League, six Leagues, four King’s Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

The former Sao Paulo player also left in the summer of 2016 and his hole on the right-hand side has not had a replacement to match. In the last five years, up to seven footballers have passed through that demarcation: Douglas, Aleix Vidal, Semedo, Wagué, Sergi Roberto, Emerson and Sergiño Dest. Together they have signed 21 goals and 64 assists in 562 official matches.

Living history of Barcelona

Alves has been one of the most important right-backs in the club’s recent successes and one of the best at his position. Olympic champion with Brazil last summer and also an important player in Juventus or PSG, the full-back would be willing to return to FC Barcelona at 38 years old and in one of his most turbulent moments of the 21st century.

The Brazilian is synonymous with experience, talent and understanding of the game. The most successful player in the history of football with a total of 43 titles, even ahead of other figures such as Leo Messi, Xavi Hernández or Leo Messi, could visit Barcelona in the coming weeks and confirm one of the most anticipated returns for him culé fan.