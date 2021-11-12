11/12/2021 at 23:08 CET

The right-hand side of FC Barcelona, Dani alves, has signed with the Barça club until the end of the season after the current first team coach, Xavi Hernández, gave the go-ahead to the operation. After finishing his time at Sao Paulo and arriving as a free agent, the player has become the oldest signing (38) in the club’s history after Helenio Herrera, who did so at the age of 33..

The Brazilian, who was at the Camp Nou between 2008 and 2016, returns to what was his home after the club has not been able to find a substitute for guarantees for the right-back. Douglas, Sergi Roberto, Semedo or Sergiño Dest are some of the names that have danced in the eleven in the last five years, all of them without reaching the performance of Dani Alves.

The ex of Seville, Juventus or PSG signed 21 goals and 101 assists in 391 meetings, in addition to winning three Champions League, six Leagues, four King’s Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups. Together with Leo Messi and Xavi Hernández himself, he set up a luxury right lane.

Dani Alves, the first signing of Xavi coach

Alves has become the first signing of the Xavi era in Barcelona: The current coach of the first team has endorsed his signing and the player is excited and especially motivated with his second stage in the Catalan capital. The Brazilian has joined the list of players who competed with the Barça team in two different periods: before, players like Paulino Alcántara, Hristo Stoichkov or Iván De la Peña, among others.

The defender will compete with Sergiño Dest for a spot in the right-handed lane from January 1, when he will be able to get into the competitive rhythm of the first team. Also with other names such as Sergi Roberto and Òscar Mingueza, who have played a few minutes in that area with both Ronald Koeman and Sergi Barjuan this season.