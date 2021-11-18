

Alves was joking and quite happy in his official presentation.

Photo: David Ramos / .

The Brazilian footballer Dani alves He stated that “the dream has said that it is not over”, referring to his return to FC Barcelona, ​​during the act of his presentation as a new Barça player, in which he posed with his Barça shirt with the number ‘8’. “I have chosen number eight for Hristo Stoichkov and Andrés Iniesta“, he claimed.

“I am here because I am one of you“, Said the right-back, who returns to Barça after practically six years playing for other teams before signing his contract until June 30, 2022 on the same lawn of the Barça fiefdom with president Joan Laporta.

Alves, who appeared barefoot at the Camp Nou, added that “Some things can change, now I am a little more handsome, but there are other things that cannot change, such as the essence of each one, it is time to put Barça up there“. The humorous comment could not be missing.

Then he went to the dressing room to dress in Barça clothing and reappeared to make the typical touches with the ball. Then there was a peculiar scene when he wanted to give a ball to the fans located in the second tier of the grandstand (the public was not allowed in the first) and he could not get the ball to reach that high despite trying three times.

“A long time ago, the president (Laporta in 2008) gave me the opportunity to experience the most beautiful things that I have experienced as a footballer and now he has given me the opportunity to continue living beautiful things at this club“, Alves explained, again in a suit and this time in flip-flops (as in the 2008 presentation), at the subsequent press conference, which was held at the Auditori 1899.

Asked about the role he intends to play in the team, he was forceful: “I was never born to be second, I always wanted to be first. I come to guerrilla, to fight for a position and earn the right to play. And not because of having made history at the club and having a good relationship with the coach and the president, but because of my work“.

Laporta was also present at the press conference, along with sports vice president Rafa Yuste and director of the football area Mateu Alemany. “It is a day in which emotions that we already lived when Dani signed for Barça for the first time are repeated. He’s self-made, talented and characterful wherever he goes, likes to compete, and is a winner“, The president defined it.

On the other hand, Laporta revealed that what “convinced everyone to sign him” was that Xavi Hernández “told him that such a player needed him in the team” after Alves had offered himself on several occasions. In addition, he explained that “everyone” agrees that “physically he is gifted” despite his 38 years. “But it would highlight his personality above all, he is an excellent person who has a huge heart“, He concluded.