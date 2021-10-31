10/31/2021 at 10:32 PM CET

.

BAXI Manresa beat Bilbao Basket this Sunday, 87-79 and achieved their third consecutive victory in their fiefdom, the Nou Congost, in a very close duel in which the Manresa team exhibited more offensive gunpowder than their rival.

MAN

BIL

BAXI MANRESA, 87

(20 + 25 + 22 + 20): Dani Pérez (18), Elias Valtonen (13), Joe Thomasson (5), Chima Moneke (14), Yankuba Sima -starting five-, Guillem Jou (2), Sylvain Francisco ( 14), Ismaël Bako (12), Luke Maye (9), Rafa Martínez and Dani García.

SURNE BILBAO BASKET, 79

(21 + 19 + 20 + 19): Rafa Luz, Andy Goudelock (14), Valentin Bigote (16), Gytis Masiulis (9), Ángel Delgado (6) -starting five-, Jonathan Rouselle (14), Ludde Hakanson ( 9), Jeff Withey (8), Regimantas Miniotas (3) and Álex Galán.

REFEREES

Daniel Hierrezuelo, Joaquín García González and Carlos Merino. Without eliminated for personal fouls.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the eighth day of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before 3,357 spectators at the Nou Congost Pavelló (Manresa).

In this way, the representative of Catalan basketball in the Champions League stands with four victories and as many defeats in a new example that each season from the hand of a genius named Pedro Martínez is capable of multiplying his resources.

Conversely, the ‘men in black’ continue with difficulties and with two wins and six losses They share the last place with Urbas Fuenlabrada and with a Coosur Real Betis that has achieved this Sunday the feat of beating Valencia Basket in La Fonteta.

The first quarter passed with alternations on the scoreboard. Those of Pedro Martínez started with a 7-2, but quickly the duel was equalized. Both teams went to the personal line a lot and added a good part of their points in the fourth with free throws (8/10 Manresa, 6/8 Bilbao).

The whole of the capital of Bages started the second quarter with two triples to get back to five points. Bilbao continued to make the rubber without taking off on the scoreboard (30-28 min 15).

Rafa Martínez defends the ex-Azulgrana Hakanson

The Basques tried to defend in the zone to stop the local rhythm, but they achieved the opposite effect and Manresa widened the difference a bit (37-31 min 17). Still, the game remained in a fist until the break.

The locals started the third quarter brilliantly with a partial 8-2 to put the first important advantage of the match (56-42 min 22). Bilbao Basket managed to react and returned the partial to the locals, a 5-12 that allowed them to get closer again on the scoreboard (61-54 passing by minute 27).

Despite this, the locals maintained that important advantage controlling the rhythm until the end of the period always with the wise direction of Dani Pérez and his 18 points in the base position.

The Basque team, supported by their base Rouseille, came out ready to fight until the end and with a partial 2-7 they placed the difference in only two points (69-67 min 33). Then the two teams drew all their artillery and the match became an exchange of baskets in which BAXI Manresa reigned (87-79).