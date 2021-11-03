Daniel Bisogno is almost fired by his now TV partner | .

If you still do not know the Argentine Javier CerianiMaybe you will see him on your television very soon because now he is working with TV Azteca on the A Más channel at 6pm CDMX time, where together with his partner Elisa Beristain they are presenting “Chisme No Like” but in their TV version.

Of course he has his very notorious personality and for this very reason many people like him and many others not among whom are Daniel Bisogno.

Besides both drivers they had a controversy At the end of 2020 when Daniel was publicly commenting on the Argentine calling him “disgusting” and “witch malc # jid @”, comments he made in the middle of the Ventaneando program and on his social networks.

Of course, Javier did not care much, assuring that the insults do not offend him but that he is surprised by the homophobia of the mexican driver was when he commented that Daniel would be out of Windowing

After this Bisogno stopped appearing on the entertainment program and many rumors that the absence of the famous presenter from the shows had announced his end in the company.

Also the host of Gossip No Like mentioned that the host could not freely express his preferences.

It was in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda where Paty Chapoy confessed that Daniel was on the verge of losing his job because it made one of the executives uncomfortable, surely due to some comment he made in particular to Alberto Ciurana: “You will believe me that I don’t even remember what it was what happened what he said then he was rested on the orders of Ciurana ”.

That time was the time that even Patricia had to intercede for the driver to stay on the program, and it was not the first time that Daniel faced a similar situation due to his comments and behavior, always being the same and even reaching affect the directors of said channel TV Azteca which has been their job for years.

Of course, since then Daniel Bisogno takes much more care of his words and attitudes towards the comments he makes about something related to that channel, it seems that he has already learned his lesson, although recently he has been making your comments that have made it a trend.