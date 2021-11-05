Daniel Bisogno attacks the tie worn by Pedrito Sola | INSTAGRAM

Once again the famous host of the show TV Azteca ‘Ventaneando’, Daniel Bisogno, is in the eye of the hurricane after having made comments from one of his fellow program members, the beloved Pedrito Sola, who has always stood out for dressing very formal in the broadcasts of his programs, however, this Thursday he wore an accessory which was the goal of the first mentioned driver.

Pedro He was wearing a tie with a rather unusual and quite striking design, probably thinking that the Christmas dates and Daniel can not miss the opportunity to lash out at his partner and express what he thinks about those tastes.

Although he only explained that tie had been a present of the also conductor Roberto O’Farrill, but that did not stop Bisogno from commenting that if they gave him that, “He would never speak to that man again.”

Linet Puente also decided to comment, noting that the tie is not the problem but the way to combine it, to which Daniel emphasized that “the tie by itself is a m @ dre m @ dre”.

Of course he is the famous conductor of 74 years He did not care what his companions said and he dedicated himself to recounting the beautiful gesture that his friend made him.

“He was wearing a black suit, white shirt and this tie. I met him here and I told him “how beautiful your tie is”, he took it off and gave it to me “he shared with the public.



Pedrito Sola happy with his animated tie.

Of course Daniel continues with the jokes and asked Pedro if he ever thought of taking his life to go with that tie.

“I couldn’t find a better opportunity to get rid of her than this. If you ever take your life with that tie, so that the authorities confiscate it, let the experts take it away ”.

Of course, none of that was serious and it was quite funny for many users, however there were many others who did not agree with saying those words even if it was trying to show their peculiar sense of humor.

There is no doubt that Daniel Bisogno will not stop letting go of his tongue at the most inopportune moments and doing it in his own style, always showing that he does not care what they say and that he is simply the same above all things.