Some fans of the television program: Ventaneando and especially Daniel Bisogno were surprised to learn that the driver would have to apologize to Javier Ceriani, it will?

Surely immediately you began to have doubts about what happened, we will immediately tell you the reasons, as you well know Javier Ceriani and Daniel bisogno they have had some quarrels, that is, they do not get along.

Once in context, the couple who host the program Gossip No Like, through their YouTube channel, has gained popularity among Internet users.

We continually find some interesting news from the show business, especially when it comes to exposing other personalities who may not be doing things well, as has happened on some occasions and that drivers leave them exposed.

Their popularity has been so great that today the television station TV Azteca decided to give them a space in its ranks, so that viewers can watch the program from Monday to Friday.

As you well know, the Gossip No Like program is of American origin, so nowadays it is also seeking to expand to Mexican territory, which would not be a surprise to know that they already have several admirers, as is often seen among the comments, especially since the program is in Spanish.

This is the first time that a YouTube program has become so famous that it will begin to have a space on television, a comment that Ceriani made in a video where they gave the news of their change to television.

Something that the Argentine host mentioned was that they would continue to broadcast as they had done until today, in addition to the fact that they would have no problem with sharing the type of content as they have always done, they will surely have total freedom.

However as you will remember Daniel bisogno He currently works for said company, so surely having to meet in the corridors would be something quite uncomfortable for both him and Ceriani, in the event that they were to be in Mexico.

It is said that the only condition for Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani to be part of TV Asteca is that they apologize to the Argentine driver for some comments he made in the past.

As of this Monday, November 1, you will be able to enjoy the Gossip No Like program on the TV Azteca signal at 6:00 p.m., at the moment no more details have been shared about the alleged apologies by Bisgono.