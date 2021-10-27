Daniel Bisogno had to kneel before the famous husband | INSTAGRAM

It would not be the first time that a person gets angry with a comment made by the famous driver of Windowing, Daniel Bisogno, who has been defending for many years supposedly on television and of course making those comments that characterize him that are not very well received by some of those involved.

On this occasion we will address a situation that this famous presenter of TV Azteca, who of course carries with honor that fame of being a irreverent and to do comments that can be seen more and much more by the people involved in them because normally it is about opinions about some famous people from the world of show business and entertainment.

This is why we remember the time when Ana Bárbara was very upset by one of her comments, she even had to ask someone to accompany the forum to avoid attacking Daniel after some comments that affected her a lot, because it was about her physical appearance

This is how the journalist Alejandro Zuñiga shared in one of his YouTube programs that a short time ago this famous driver was receiving more criticism thanks to the comments he made about Paulina Rubio.

In case you did not find out, Bisogno was commenting that the famous singer, known as the golden girl, had the body of Alfonso Zayas, so on social networks they immediately disapproved of his comment and was the target of users who did not stop commenting on it.



Daniel Bisogno has crossed the line on several occasions and this time he has been saved.

In addition, this is not the first time that the driver has experienced a similar situation because his way of expressing himself without hairs on the tongue and too direct is too much for many people and more because normally it is about physical appearance, something that in recent years is what most reprehensible among users.

He also had a conflict with Javier Annie series where we discovered that he was criticizing the presenter Adriana Rivera Melo for his face and that was how his then partner Pablo Latapi stopped him and asked him to stop talking in such an ugly way about her .

But that’s not all, it was the husband of one of the celebrities who was also the target of his opinions who was determined to attack him physically, however, he was narrowly saved.

It is said that Daniel Bisogno had to kneel to apologize to him for having spoken about his beloved Ana María Alvarado.

This was the way he was able to save himself but he should consider avoiding such comments, because perhaps next time he will not be so lucky and perhaps not even kneeling can save him, we do not know how much anger can lead to people and much more if it is try to defend a loved one and much more a partner or wife.