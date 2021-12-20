Daniel Bisogno hides his teeth after losing a tooth | Instagram

Daniel Bisogno presented a mishap in a restaurant, the “Ventaneando presenter“He would have lost a tooth after biting down hard on chopsticks, he said.

The actor, Daniel Bisogno, recounted his experience in a very peculiar way and the fact is that the colleague from the evening broadcast appeared in the picture with a black mask and explained that he was wearing that accessory because he had a mishap in a restaurant that affected his tooth .

In a Japanese restaurant suddenly I don’t know how I bite myself, I take the Chinese sticks and the veneer comes off my tooth. I did not find it, possibly I swallowed it, revealed the famous.

Daniel Bisogno erases his smile after losing a tooth. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “colleague from Tv Azteca“He mentioned that the”producer“He pointed out that he had food remains on his tooth, believing it to be some small branch.

The producer still tells me: You bring a parsley and it was not a parsley, it was a p! Nch3 hole, the Ventaneando driver mentioned.

After the incident, he also “theater actor“He points out that he immediately looked for a dentist who attended him at dawn and he already put me a provisional one in which they do the right thing” determined, Daniel Bisogno, who showed the bag in which he would have kept the piece that was fractured.

After this, “The Doll“as his colleagues call the collaborator, Daniel bisognoHe was confident that the piece would allow him to chew in a relatively normal way and he even dared to take a chance but it would not last long to run with the specialist.

Before filming Ventaneando, our production company told me: I brought empanadas, then I bite the empanada and say: I touched a stone, I began to sink in and again I dropped it, it broke in two.

He too “theater actor“Whoever appears in the staging of” Nuevo Tenorio Cómico “, mentioned that leaving the program, he would go on a date with a cousin of Pati Chapoy.

Luckily my dentist, Octavio Acevedo, is going to receive me right now finishing because I have a theater performance. How am I going to walk chimuelo? Added.

Despite this, the persistence of his colleagues because he showed his teeth failed to convince Paty Chapoy’s colleague, Pedrito Sola, Linette Puente, etc.