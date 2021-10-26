Daniel Bisogno says “they have 2 neurons” could talk about VLA | INSTAGRAM

As is practically a custom, the famous television host Daniel Bisogno has once again attracted the attention of viewers by making a negative comment With respect to some of their colleagues or colleagues, this time it could be a new account of the drivers of Come the joy in his version of weekend.

The presenter of Windowing He expressed himself and many users have made their theories regarding who he was referring to and much more because the comments considered rude, of course being true to his style that has characterized him for so many years on Mexican television.

He was recently making other comments about a famous singer Paulina Rubio whose opinion was on his physique, so many people disapproved of his way of acting and went against him.

However, this time he was referring to fellow drivers saying the following:

“You are born to be a driver, there is no way to learn it. When will they stop disrespecting Mexico with 1mb3c1les of two neurons trying to drive, hence the ratings! ”Were the words used by the famous Ventaneando, who feels that he was born to do his job and who also considers himself one of the best reason why you have kept course in said company and program for so long.

Some users of social networks agree with him, even applying their own words against him, they consider that this description applies to himself.

But the final conclusions of the users maintain that he was referring to the drivers of come joy: Weekend, who have not done very well.



Daniel Bisogno expresses himself in his own particular style.

Some even consider that it could have referred to Aristeo Cázares and Mati Álvarez possibly being the direct targets of this comment by Bisogno.

Some supported him saying that the television station has no creativity and that they have not chosen the best people to carry out the driving work, many pointing out that they only choose beautiful faces and people with little talent so they think it could be better using people that they really are prepared for that position

Users went directly to the jugular and pointed out that they have less and less joke and are more boring, so it is very likely that the television station will have to take these comments into account for its next selection because it seems that the alignment in their programs has not been approved by the public, although many others continue to enjoy its contents without expressing any discomfort about it.