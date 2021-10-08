Daniel Bisogno surprises Ventaneando, “came out of the closet” | Instagram

Something that has undoubtedly characterized the driver and actor Daniel Bisogno is his way of giving his opinion, his words have sometimes left more than one with their mouths open, as happened recently where it is said that he “came out of the closet.”

The well-known actor from the famous show program: Windowing, was next to his classmates when they began to share a note that would become an important topic among those present.

Daniel bisogno He starred in a photograph that he shared on his official Instagram account, because he appeared next to a supposed boyfriend, this because he was shown in the image with some hearts, as if they were in love.

It is worth mentioning that in 2019 he divorced the mother of his little daughter, Cristina Riva Palacio with whom he was married for five years, this is by the way his second failed marriage.

Some media and Internet users have long claimed that Daniel bisogno she had a preference for males, for various videos and photos leaked and shared.

It all started with a note that was being talked about, about the member of the Firm group Jhonny Caz who declared his love preference towards men, he even released music that made this more than clear in his song “Enloquéceme” where he fell in love with a man .

The success that this group has had was awarded by the person in charge of producing show programs on TV Azteca at the beginning of her career in the company Pati Chapoy, after she gave her opinion immediately Daniel sent a strong message with which she surely left more than one with their mouths open.

The driver applauded the courage of the young man in openly declaring his preferences, however he did not see the need for someone to have to openly explain his tastes to other people, according to what he mentioned “magic words” were superfluous.

The message he shared, which may have confused many for many, was that no one had to go out and say his likes, if he was straight or say they know what I am homosëxuaI, obviously he was not referring to himself, but he defended this position.

Of course, Bisogno mentioned that his comment was his own point of view, of course there will be other people who think differently from him.

Pedro Sola added that it had been good for the member of the Firm group to decide to reveal “his secret”, because young people who feel supported by their parents, knowing that like him their children may have other preferences.