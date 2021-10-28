Bisogno would be vetoed by TV Azteca after attempted treason | INSTAGRAM

The famous Ventaneando driver, Daniel Bisogno erupted in fury and made a comment on his social networks disapproving of the decision of the senior executives of Aztec TV when choosing drivers from Come the joy in its weekend version.

As we know, this famous television presenter does not mince words and does not hesitate at any time to make a direct and sometimes inappropriate comment on a question related to the world of celebrities and it was for this very reason that it is said that would have been banned of a possible hiring for this edition of “VLA Weekend”, all thanks to a tweet.

Everything seems to indicate that I was looking for “Betray” Paty Chapoy changing programs or perhaps just joining as a host of this new proposal from that television station that is trying everything to gain the public’s attention.

The report arose in a program of YouTube called ‘Chacaleo’, where its participants assured that the high command of TV Azteca had prohibited their hiring in said new show and that they vetoed it for the following comment.

They have said YouTube channel they assured that Daniel was willing to enter this new project but thanks to the fact that his image “is very burned” The high command preferred to choose some other “unknown” drivers rather than invite him.

The same ‘Chacaleo’ assures that without Paty Chapoy he does not have the same support and probably for this reason he will not have participation in any other magazine program.



But addressing the message that Bisogno himself made on his networks, we can clearly see what if “it was burned” by the decision of the cast of this new audiovisual product in which Aristeo Cazares and Matu Álvarez from exatlón participate, as well as Cyntia González and Alana Lliteras participated in MasterChef.

Of course, the audience thought differently, but Bisgno had to say the following: “To be a driver, you are born! There is no way to learn it! When will they stop disrespecting Mexico with idiots of two neurons trying to drive? Here are the ratings! ” And as they said in the YouTube program “although he did not mention their names, it was evident that he attacked them and users complained that he was so fiery, Bisogno has such a bad image that high-ranking Azteca officials preferred to hire athletes before him, who It does not give credit that they have called them first even though he has more than 20 years in the conduction, “they expressed in this regard.

This information has not been officially confirmed so we do not know if it has really been vetoed and without the possibility of obtaining a new contract in a program such as this new version of VLA.