Islam Makhachev continued his winning streak last weekend, submitting Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 267.

It was a totally dominating performance on the part of Makhachev, who took just four significant hits. Fans wondered when Makhachev could finally challenge for the title. However, despite the one-sidedness, the fight was not without controversy, not because of Makhachev’s performance, but because of teammate Daniel Cormier’s work on the microphone.

After the fight, questions arose about whether Cormier should be allowed to narrate his teammates’ fights. Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje spoke on Twitter about Cormier’s bias towards Makhachev. Such an accusation was denied by Cormier.

How could he have been biased towards Islam? What could he have said for Dan Hooker in that fight? There is no bias when in a fight it is clear who is winning. That’s where it gets too much for me. That’s when you start to understand and realize why outsiders, and their opinions, don’t matter so much. “

However, Gaethje’s problems with Daniel Cormier’s work did not stem from his comment on the fight. Actually, the issues revolve around his post-fight interview. After the fight, Cormier spoke to Makhachev in the cage. He deliberately asked, ‘Why should you fight for a championship instead of Chandler’s winner against Justin Gaethje? Given his relationship with Makhachev, the nature of the question annoyed Gaethje, calling it ‘incredibly biased’.

However, Cormier doesn’t think he said anything wrong over the past weekend. Not on any of the occasions over the years in which he has commented on his teammates’ fights.

“I don’t mind tackling this whole bias thing. I think it is absurd. I do not agree at all. If you ask me if I am being biased towards Islam Makhachev or Khabib Nurmagomedov – guys, I have narrated all the fights of Khabib, Luke Rockhold, Deron Winn, Islam Makhachev. I do my best to ensure that we do justice to their opponents. I am a professional and as much as I love my teammates, I understand the difference in separating myself from that. If they don’t criticize you, you’re not doing a great job. “

Admitting that he ‘does his best’ when his teammates compete may not be the best defense against accusations. However, Cormier doesn’t have much time to consider that sort of thing this weekend. Daniel Cormier will narrate Gaethje’s fight with Chandler at UFC 268.