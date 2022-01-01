Daniel Cormier was leaning towards Ciryl Gane as male wrestler of the year, but found a compelling case for Kamaru Usman.

During a segment on ESPN, Cormier explained why the UFC welterweight champion deserves to be recognized as the best fighter of 2021, earlier saying that the award should go to Gane. DC cited the quality of competition and Usman’s method of victory as the reasons it changed its mind.

“I did the weigh-in a couple of weeks ago and I honestly chose Ciryl Gane,” Cormier said. “Because Ciryl Gane beat [Alexander] Volkov beat Jairzinho Rozenstruik, then won the interim championship to get into that fight with Francis Ngannou. So I had chosen him, but then when I started thinking about it I thought, we don’t have champions like Kamaru Usman who are as dominant and as long-lived as him, who fight so often. But we should do it because if you’re so far ahead of the competition, why not cash the checks? Why not keep dominating? Why not keep going there? “argued DC

“Because you think about this, he knocked out Gilbert Burns in two rounds. He knocked out Masvidal in two rounds. And then he had to go to war with Colby Covington, but you can’t fight Colby Covington over and over and over again. So if everyone else can get out of there pretty quickly, why not keep going and getting your money. Kamaru Usman this year has not only defended the belt three times, but has also taken a leap in terms of his profile, his visibility, his marketability “added.

And closed: “Everything is on a new level for Kamaru Usman and that’s just because he came out and knocked out ‘Street Jesus.’ He beat a guy many consider 1A at Colby Covington again. And he also knocked out his former sparring partner after being injured. Fantastic year for the champion, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman. That is my choice ”.

Cormier noted that fans and the media had many options when it came to picking the best male fighter this year and that Oliveira is a more than worthy choice.

“It’s crazy every time you think about how I want to give it to Usman, but then you start telling the year to Do Bronx and you say, ‘Wow.’ Maybe the guy we weren’t expecting would be here because Usman was already here last year, but Charles Oliveira, he’s no longer that guy who quits. So everyone can let it go. If you are his opponent, you think you are going to break him, you have completely lost your mind. This guy is an absolute killer. “, maintained the MMA legend.

“Like I said, ‘The Brazilian superman.’ ‘Clark Kent’ hits the steps of the Octagon, the guy turns into Superman “, concluded.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/ Chile content