Daniel Cormier, recognizes that, currently there is a change in the ‘game’ of fights. Some of the best fighters prefer to fight for money rather than fight for a title shot.

As a light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier’s biggest awards were his title fights against Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. However, he understands that championship fights may not be the best option for some fighters today, especially former champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor, regularly breaks pay-per-view records. For this reason, he has become the character with whom many want to fight, instead of looking for opportunities for the title. This is due to the huge profit potential. For example, former featherweight champion Max Holloway recently mentioned the possibility of a rematch with McGregor as an alternative to a third title fight against current 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski.

“What happened to that ‘the title is the most important thing’? What happened to being a champion? Personally, I loved that the belt was around my waist. I couldn’t have imagined anything different. I love the money that came with it, obviously. I made a lot of money doing it. But I’m not sure if I’m in the position of Dustin Poirier, or in the position of Max Holloway. I don’t know what my decision would be. It’s hard for me to blame them when you look at the difference in numbers that a fight with McGregor makes versus a fight with someone else. “

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, made a lot of money facing McGregor twice this year. He is now about to compete for the title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Fighting for the belt is important to Poirier. However, he also passed up a title shot to complete the trilogy against McGregor.

Daniel Cormier understands that making money is important, and that these decisions are not easy to make. Consider that money and a world title are ultimately connected.