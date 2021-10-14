‘Between razors and secrets’ was one of the absolute successes of 2019. And it is that although it does not stand out too much in the ranking of the highest grossing films of the year, his achievements are undeniable.

To begin with, its box office, which draws attention not for the amount raised (which also) but for its profit margin. Around 40 million dollars of budget ended up being transformed into more than 300 of collection, and from there to the Oscars, nominated in one of the most important categories: the one with the best original script.

With this precedent, it is not surprising that Netflix has anxiously knocked on the door of Rian Johnson, director and screenwriter of what is already the first film of a Mystery saga for which the aforementioned streaming platform would have dropped 469 million, of which 100 would be for its star, Daniel Craig.

This actor, who has just released ‘No Time to Die’, the last film in which we can see him as James Bond, is more than excited about the next case of his detective, underlining that it is something very different from what we saw in the original.

“I am very lucky to have Rian [Johnson] in my life. He is a great writer. That script came through and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn’t believe he wanted me to play it“.

“We just finished the second one, literally a few weeks ago. They have completed filming in Serbia. Dare I say it is better? We’ll see. I do not want to tempt the luck. It is different and that is the amazing thing. It remains a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it’s very different. I’m very excited, “says Craig in an interview with Empire.

New cast of heart attack

‘Between knives and secrets’ conquered thanks to the fact that all its elements were very careful and worked great, including its distribution. Along with Craig we saw Chris Evans and his knitted sweater, the new Bond girl, Ana de Armas, the screaming queen, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford … A great team that made sure to keep the mystery until the end.

The trick worked so well that for the second installment we again had a shower of stars, among which would be: Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. or Ethan Hawke.

Otherwise, Johnson himself announced in mid-September that filming had concluded, a job that took the entire team to the Greek coast where a murder would have interrupted Benoit Blanc’s vacation? We will have to wait for the premiere of ‘Daggers from behind 2’, which still has no date.