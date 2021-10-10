No time to die – 83% are successfully running their way on the world billboard; Daniel Craig’s farewell as Agent 007 is becoming as significant as many would have hoped, and now that the more humane version of James Bond is saying goodbye to open the doors for an upcoming performer – we still don’t know if Lashana Lynch will continue or if a new story will be started from scratch – it is the protagonist who remembers his best moments in this franchise.

Keep reading: Léa Seydoux says Daniel Craig took the misogynistic out of James Bond and turned him into a feminist

It is clear that at first it was a great responsibility to take the role of such an emblematic character in the history of entertainment, but over time it became part of his life and his day to day, so he understands much better what there is. behind certain attitudes. This version of Bond has been described as “the most human” because the viewer no longer saw only the best agent in the world who seemed to be indestructible, but also had the ability to fall in love, feel betrayed and even cry.

But there are certain elements that remained intact that are part of the essence of what Ian Fleming created. Beyond his perfect bearing, his impact on women, his elegance and his ability to fight, one of the most recognized characteristics of the character is his taste for alcoholic beverages, especially if we talk about Martini or, as Bond renamed it in the 1953 novel Casino Royale: Vesper, a cocktail with gin, vodka and Lillet named after Vesper Lynd, played by Eva Green in 007: Casino Royale – 95%.

Taking this as a basis, a journalist from Rotten Tomatoes (via Comic Book), questioned Daniel Craig about the character’s possible alcoholism, or whether it is actually drunkenness that makes him a better agent when it comes to action. The protagonist recalled that many jokes have been made about it, but made it clear that Commander Bond’s secret is that he is never really drunk.

Continue with: James Bond producers defend 007 Quantum from criticism and say it is very important

He is never drunk. He has a great constitution. […] I feel like it’s kind of a nice joke, because of course it’s ridiculous. No one can drink that much during [la acción] and do all those things. But he is James Bond!

The actor remembered when a Russian cartoonist gave him a drawing where all the James Bond were together with the total drinks they had consumed, and it was he who was at the top, which he thought was great and funny. Craig made it clear that the character’s goal has never been to portray alcoholism as a virtue, but rather that the audience must differentiate between the character’s fantasy and his reality.

I’m not advocating that people drink at work for a second. It’s a very bad idea. But [Bond] it’s fun. It’s just plain fun. That is all.

It may interest you: No Time to Die: Lashana Lynch Wants to Play Agent 007 Again

Lashana lynch, who accompanied him in said interview, recalled that there have been heroes who take the issue of alcoholism as what gives them a certain power, taking the example of Drunken Master – 79%, starring Jackie Chan, where they also face difficult moments in the middle of his drunkenness and that offers a point of reflection in this regard.