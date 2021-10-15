Daniel Craig has had spectacular weeks thanks to the release of No Time to Die, his latest film as James. Countless international media have interviewed him and he takes the opportunity to talk about his experiences on the set and other walks of life. During his recent appearance on the Lunch with Bruce podcast (via The Guardian), Craig, who has visited gay bars all his life, the reason? You feel much more secure in them. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Daniel Craig is jealous of Chris Evans’ pecs

Daniel Craig noted for her performance in films such as The Girl with the Tattooed Dragon – 86%, Between Razors and Secrets – 100%, The Adventures of Tintin – The Secret of the Unicorn – 75%, The Logan Scam – 93% and, of course, the recent James Bond saga. Daniel went 007 with Casino Royale – 29%, often considered the best film in the compendium. His time on Lunch with Bruce was focused on his participation in No Time to Die, but the 53-year-old star also spoke about his visits to gay bars and how trustworthy they are:

I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One reason: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often. [Los bares gay] they are a good place to go. Everyone is calm, everyone. You really didn’t have to declare your sexuality. It was good. And they are very safe places to be. And you can meet girls there, because there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason that I was there. It’s kind of an ulterior motive.

We invite you to read: Daniel Craig could play a Marvel Studios villain

Daniel Craig says goodbye to his time as James Bond with No Time to Die, the fifth in the saga that has satisfied critics; It is not a spectacular movie at the level of Royal Casino but it is capable of offering a solid conclusion for the English spy who for more than fifteen years has fascinated viewers. Now is the time to wonder who will become the next James Bond from Barbara Broccoli, the executive producer of the films, who recently revealed to Deadline that there will be plenty of 007 in the future, and that even though the brand now belongs to Amazon, the movies will continue to hit theaters: “We focus on making movies for theatrical release and I think that’s our position. Amazon has certainly told us that movies will be motion pictures in the future. And we’ll see what happens. “

Recently, Daniel Craig he was criticized for saying that James Bond should only be played by one man; the truth is that her words were misinterpreted and she had to correct them during an interview with Radio Times: “There should be parts for women that should be better, I never said that it should not be a woman. Why should James Bond be a woman? Someone should write a role as good as James Bond for a woman. ” Broccoli agreed with Daniel and repeated his words. The producer mentioned several days ago in another interview for Today, that the search for the next 007 will begin sometime in 2022. Who will be able to fill the shoes of Daniel?

Craig will come back in Between Razors and Secrets 2, a film in which he will reprise his role as the brilliant and charismatic detective Benoit Blanc. The first part was a complete box office success and very soon we will witness more adventures for the character. This is one of the most original projects in Hollywood in recent years and we hope that the sequel will be able to maintain its freshness. At the moment there is no release date.

You may also be interested in: Daniel Craig thinks that James Bond should remain a male and white character