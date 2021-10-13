The Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered a completely new stage in which we will see new characters, both heroes and villains. And perhaps their plans are much more ambitious than we imagine. Through Giant Freakin Robot it is reported that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, could be considering Daniel Craig for a major role in the long franchise. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: All Daniel Craig films as James Bond, from best to worst according to critics

There are not a few actors who want to be part of the MCU, a brand that assures its stars fame and money. Back in 2008 things were uncertain, but over time Marvel Studios has made its products the most consumed in all of Hollywood, surprising analysts with crazy numbers and records that small studios will never be able to beat. Given the sum of successes, it is obvious that the company aspires to work with recognized actors, and perhaps that is why Daniel Craig is among your possibilities.

According to the GFR report, the same outlet that spread the rumor of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock (and that ended up being true), Feige has been wanting to incorporate Craig in their ranks. The outlet assures that its source is reliable and that the executive wants the 53-year-old actor in a villain role, something that would be unusual considering that he has played many heroes throughout his career. The information also maintains that, in the past, Marvel Studios has already offered other roles to the star of No Time to Die – 83%. Do youDaniel Craig Will you dare to take up this challenge now that your James Bond stint is over? It is clear that it still has a lot to offer the film industry.

We invite you to read: Daniel Craig is jealous of Chris Evans’ pecs

But Daniel Craig has its own plans. Very soon he will return as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2, sequel to the hit Between Navajas y Secretos – 100%. This film presents the story of the inquisitive and courteous detective Blanc, who is mysteriously recruited to investigate the death of a famous novelist in his mansion, just after the family celebration of his 85th birthday. The film was a success with critics and critics. the box office, which is why the sequel was soon given the green light. It was born as an original story for the cinema and very soon it will take the step to become a franchise.

The latest film by Daniel Craig en No Time to Die, his fifth and final job as Agent Bond. Although the filming process was completely chaotic, even unfortunate, the film went ahead and reached theaters with a significant delay caused by the pandemic. Now everyone is wondering who the new James Bond will be and if he will be able to fill Craig’s shoes. The executive producer of the films, Barbara broccoli, declared a few days ago for Today that the search for the next 007 will begin in 2022, so we would surely have a name for 2023, maybe later.

For its part, Marvel Studios also has its own plans and that means a lot, a lot of the multiverse. The studio has already premiered some series on Disney Plus and a couple of movies in theaters, enough to pose new problems and situations; Fans are eager to hear about new adventures, especially Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that aims to become the highest grossing film of the year and the source of conversation for weeks. The public is attracted more by rumors than by facts, so it will be interesting to discover which of them are true and which remain in mere Guajiro dreams. The next two months will be beyond exciting for the fandom.

You may also be interested in: Kevin Smith says Marvel has special police to prevent information leaks