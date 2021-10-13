Daniel Craig is in one of the best moments of his life, all thanks to the premiere of No Time to Die – 83%, his last job as James Bond on the big screen. The 53-year-old actor has many mixed feelings and spoke about some in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly; but in addition to everything related to 007, Craig revealed that he has a very special envy of Chris Evans for his pecs.

We know that Daniel and Chris had the opportunity to work together on Between Navajas y Secretos – 100%, a 2019 film by Rian Johnson that represented a triumph for original stories that do not seek to depend on the big franchises. While Craig plays one of the heroes, Chris takes the role of villain, however, the above was not an excuse for a camaraderie relationship to emerge between the two.

The Entertainment Weekly correspondent questioned Craig on whether the cute blue sweater he wears on one of the posters of No Time to Die is a reference or reason for envy regarding the same garment used by Evans in Knives Out. Recall that Chris became really popular on Twitter for those light colored sweaters he used in the film, even the official account of the film changed his name for a brief period to “Chris Evans’ Sweater Stan Account”. Craig’s response to the question was terse: “I’m jealous of his pecs, that’s what I’m jealous of!”

Not even Daniel Craig was indifferent to the physique of Chris Evans, who has been surprising his fans for several years with samples of his appearance, including his many exhibitions in the Captain America movies that again and again enchanted the public. The 40-year-old actor left the Marvel Cinematic Universe a couple of years ago and is slowly making his way to new horizons and projects in Hollywood.

For his part, Daniel Craig has finished his time as James Bond in the best way. During the same interview with EW, he confessed that he will miss playing 007:

I’ll miss it all, I think. I will miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully I’ll keep working and have a lot of other lovely jobs, but it’s a very, very, very weird air. Other than Marvel movies, there are no movies as great as this one. I have had the privilege of participating in it.

No time to die He brings us back to the spy during a time when he has left active duty and enjoys a quiet life with Madeleine. But his peace is short-lived when the past puts him at risk and his old friend Felix Leiter shows up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology who also puts Madeleine in check.

Spoilers. The James Bond of Daniel Craig it took an end that few expected. He saved the world and his family but did not live to tell the tale. Although the spy and hero has been played by numerous actors, a good portion of the public agrees that Craig’s incarnation is the best yet, so the next 007 will have some huge shoes to fill. In accordance with Barbara broccoli, executive producer of the films, the search for the new Bond will begin sometime late in 2022. Who will dare to take the baton? Will it be able to keep up with the best?

Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2, scheduled for 2022.