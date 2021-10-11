The final episode of the James Bond saga starring Daniel Craig hit theaters several days ago and quickly became a hit with the billboard. After several delays caused by the global health crisis, No time to die – 83% was released in theaters to close the stage of Craig like 007; but the actor still has a few things to say. Through a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daniel talks about Bond girls and assures that they do not exist in his films.

Bond girls are the female characters we see in 007 movies, often developing as the protagonist’s love interests or essential allies. In No Time to Die we meet several characters who are considered Bond girls: Paloma (Ana de Armas), Madeleine (Léa Seydoux), Lashana Lynch (Nomi) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris); however, Daniel Craig has very specific thoughts on these heroines and now declares that they do not exist: “No more Bond girls. They no longer exist. They may exist again, but not in my movies. “

The words of Craig perhaps they correspond to the idea about the turn that the Bond girls have had in more recent times, overthrowing the traditional model. On No Time to Die We observe that the female characters have much more weight in the plot, with actions and decisions that develop the plot and take it to new levels.

Daniel Craig says goodbye to the world like 007 in No Time to DieThat is why it was a really emotional project for him and the rest of the actors. Despite the unfortunate experiences that occurred during the filming stage, the project went ahead and we have already witnessed the result in theaters. Craig It was announced as the new 007 in 2005, a time when not many agreed with the decision as its features did not correspond to those described by Ian Fleming. But his performance finally granted him the victory among the public and now the goodbye feels somewhat painful.

No Time to Die it had a premiere originally planned for the previous year, but the circumstances that we all know pushed the premiere until the present month. On the other hand, the box office fears were active for a while, however, we now have the certainty that things turned out much better than expected. No Time to Die has triumphed in numerous markets around the world and will soon be available for China and the United States, countries that will arrive on October 22. These two territories will surely make it one of the highest grossing films of the year and it deserves it; after all, there are fewer and fewer billionaire blockbusters since superhero movies took over.

By now some are already thinking about the next James Bond, but Barbara broccoli (the executive producer of the films), made some revealing comments about her stance for Today:

Oh god no We don’t think about that at all. We want Daniel to have his moment of celebration. Next year we will start to think about the future. […] Next year will be the 60th anniversary of the Bond movies, so we look forward to the new chapter, whatever it brings. We are not very sure at this point. Right now, we just want to celebrate No Time to Die and Daniel’s extraordinary achievement.

