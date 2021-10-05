It seemed that the day would never come but finally the premiere of the new film in the Bond saga is just around the corner. ‘No time to die’ hits theaters next October 1. The wait to see Daniel Craig’s latest film as Agent 007 comes to an end and the actor finds himself (again) immersed in promoting the film. For this reason, the British actor was seen on The Graham Norton Show accompanied by some of the actors who star in the film, in which he has told a funny anecdote that took place in the filming of ‘Specter‘, the previous film in the saga.

After telling how during the filming of ‘No Time to Die’ he sprained an ankle, Craig commented that while filming ‘Specter’ he experienced a curious accident with one of his co-stars, specifically with Dave Bautista. “I punched him and hit him on the nose. Then I heard a crack and I thought ‘Oh my god, no’ and I ran,” says the actor. Craig continues this funny anecdote with the following words: “I thought he was going to run after me, but he was very nice.” The Briton tells how Bautista had no problem putting his nose on himself, as if nothing had happened.

However, this is not the only thing that Craig has revealed from that shoot, since the actor says that This scene occurred shortly after Bautista hit him on the knee. The English actor says there was a scene in the film where the two had to face off in hand-to-hand combat, but that the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor “was being nice” to him, Craig says. who asked him not to. This caused the following to happen: “I ended up against the wall, but my knee ended up completely out of place. I knew it was something horrible because everyone who has had such a serious injury feels in their head that something is really wrong” . Craig reveals that he had to finish shooting the scene with his arm bandaged.

Farewell as James Bond

‘No time to die’ supposes the Craig’s fourth time playing the British spy and it will also be the last. The film introduces us to a retired James Bond, having left active duty. However, when an old acquaintance CIA agent calls for his help, Agent 007 must embark on a new mission to try to stop an enigmatic villain who has an arsenal of weapons equipped with a new and dangerous technology, which it endangers the rest of the population.

The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga and together with Craig the cast is completed with faces like Rami Malek (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’) who takes on the role of the villain Lyutsifer Safin, Ana de Armas, who will coincide again with Craig after ‘Daggers from behind ‘, Lashana Lynch (‘ Captain Marvel ‘) and the returns of some of the actors we already know from previous films in the saga like Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright or Léa Seydoux.

