Next October 6 the Hollywood Walk of Fame will shine with one more star, that of Daniel Craig. The British actor will receive the tribute just two days before releasing in the United States his new and last film in the James Bond franchise, ‘No time to die’. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 6 at 6:30 p.m. Pacific time and will be attended by Rami Malek who plays Lyutsifer Safin in the Cary Fukunaga film. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will also be present. Craig’s will be the 2,704th star of the Walk, the fourth for a James Bond after David Niven, Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore, and in fact it will be next to the latter.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man who has played 007 in five films. We are delighted to place his Walk of Fame star alongside the star of another famous actor who also played James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be delighted when they see that their stars are properly located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, “said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement.

Craig has played Bond for about 15 years, ever since he got his license to kill in 2006 with ‘Casino Royale’. Then came ‘Quantum of Solace’ in 2008, ‘Skyfall’ in 2012, ‘Specter’ in 2015 and ‘No time to die’ in 2021, although we should have seen it more than a year ago if the coronavirus pandemic had left us.

Out of her majesty’s service

But Craig’s career on the big screen neither begins nor ends with the secret agent in Her Majesty’s service and for now in the near future we will see him starring in the two sequels to ‘Daggers in the back’ on Netflix, in Todd Field’s upcoming film, ‘The Creed of Violence’; and on the Showtime series ‘Purity’.

Craig began in the world of interpretation in 1992 with ‘The Force of One with Morgan Freeman and Stephen Dorff and during these 29 years he has worked under the orders of Shekhar Kapur, Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, Edward Zwick, Jon Favreau, David Fincher or Steven Soderbergh, in titles including ‘Elizabeth’, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’, ‘Road to Perdition’, ‘Munich’, ‘Resistance’, ‘The Golden Compass’,’ Cowboys & Aliens’, ‘Millennium: The men who did not love the women ‘,’ The luck of the Logans’.