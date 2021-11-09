11/09/2021 at 12:26 CET

.

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, was re-elected for a fifth and fourth consecutive term of five years with 74.99% of the votes in the general elections on Sunday, according to the first report released this Monday by the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE).

With seven aspiring opposition presidential candidates in prison, accused of “treason,” Ortega, in power since 2007, He was leaving with an advantage for a new re-election together with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

With 49.25% of the 13,459 Ballot Receiving Boards (JRV) scrutinized, the president obtains a wide advantage over other rivals.

Second, according to the report read by the president of the CSE, Brenda Rocha, the candidate of the Constitutionalist Liberal Party (PLC), the deputy Walter Martínez, with 14.4% of the votes.

He is followed by the also deputy and reverend Guillermo Osorno, of the Nicaraguan Christian Way (CCN), with 3.44% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Montiel, from the Nicaraguan Liberal Alliance (ALN), obtained 3.27; Gerson Gutiérrez Gasparín, from the Alliance for the Republic (APRE), 2.20%, and Deputy Mauricio Ouebe, from the Independent Liberal Party (PLI), 1.70%.

Nicaraguan citizens protest against Ortega’s electoral “circus and fraud”. | .

More than 4.4 million Nicaraguans were entitled to elect their president and vice president, 90 deputies before the National Assembly and 20 before the Central American Parliament (Parlacen).

According to the electoral body, on election day 65.34% of Nicaraguans eligible to vote participated. However, the independent multidisciplinary observatory Urnas Abiertas established abstention at 81.5%.

Criticism of the elections

The elections were criticized by various sectors and by the international community for the arrest of seven candidates for the presidency of the opposition, as well as the elimination of three opposition political parties, the repeal of electoral observation and the establishment of laws that restricted participation in the process.

The legitimacy of the elections of Nicaragua was questioned by opposition groups, organizations that defend human rights, as well as by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union (EU), due to the lack of guarantees regarding their transparency.

Costa Rica announced, after the closure of the polling stations, that it does not recognize the electoral process in Nicaragua for the “absence of conditions and guarantees” required in a democracy to certify elections as transparent, credible, independent, free, fair and inclusive.