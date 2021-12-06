Robert Pattinson was in charge of giving life to Cedric Diggory, a Hogwarts student and member of the Hufflepuff house. After his role in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ he started with other projects, such as the ‘Twilight’ saga. Many years have passed since the premiere of the fourth installment of the franchise about Hogwarts and its protagonist, Daniel Radcliffe, has explained what the relationship they currently have is like, and qualifies it as “strange”.

This is how Radcliffe spoke about it on The Jonathan Ross Show: “First, I was in New York about to do the play ‘Equus’ and I was on the Westside Freeway and when I turned around, I saw that huge sign and said:’ I know that guy! “I hadn’t heard of the ‘Twilight’ books at the time, wasn’t aware of that phenomenon. So yeah, it’s weird. We have a very strange relationship where we basically only communicate through the press. We haven’t seen each other in years. Although everyone assumes that we are great friends. But I have met him and he was charming when I worked with him. “

None have stopped working since their appearance in the school of wizardry. Radcliffe has released this year the new chapters of ‘Miracle Workers’, in which each season, despite having the same cast, the plot changes. In the first, it is located in the offices of Heaven, from where God controls what happens. Later it moves to the Middle Ages and in the new installment the protagonists appear in Oregon at the beginning of the 19th century.

On Pattinson’s side, next March ‘The Batman’ will hit theaters, in which he will play Bruce Wayne in a Gotham City much darker than we are used to.

20 years of magic

These statements coincide with the revival of the first film in the franchise based on the novels by JK Rowling, on the occasion of the 20 years that have passed since its premiere. But that is not all. New Year’s Day will bring something very special to the fans: the reunion of the protagonists of ‘Harry Potter’, which will come from the hand of HBO Max. One of the most important things about this event is that, finally, We will see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunited.

In addition to Harry, Ron and Hermione, they will also appear, among many others, Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Ralph Fiennes, who embodied Lord Voldemort.