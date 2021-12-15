Daniela Luján says goodbye to the program “Una Familia de Diez”

Unfortunately, the actress Daniela Luján has left the production of ‘Una Familia de Diez’, however, it has been to make way for a new production, so it is a great opportunity for her.

That’s right, actress Daniela Luján said goodbye last Sunday to the popular television series’A family of ten‘.

In the last chapter, the characters they fired by Gaby del Valle de López, a character that the actress has played for nearly 14 years.

However, it seems that everything was to give his time to a new project, which he boasted through his social networks.

In a post within his official Instagram account, he showed what he is currently working on.

I think I did choose my trade well … I have a booombaaa haha ​​She is Light, “he wrote along with photos on a recording set, which is not the one from the series in which he acted for so many years.

In other words, it is in the recording of the film ‘For a whole life’, a film starring Luján, Osvaldo De León, Evelyna Rodríguez, Danilo Reynoso and Dino García under the direction of René Bueno.

It is a romantic comedy that will be released in 2022, according to current information.

As for Una Familia de Diez, also Pluarco (Ricardo Margaleff) and Ajolotito (Tadeo Bonavides), both Gaby’s family, said goodbye to the television program, which will premiere a new season next 2022.

On the other hand, for the children of the 2000s, there is no memory of a rivalry stronger than the one that was said, existed between Belinda and Daniela Lujan, after she took the role of the first in the soap opera Complices to the rescue, released in 2002.

Since then, it is said that the two actresses have had a fight and many of the fans at that time, held a grudge against Daniela after taking the role of Silvana and Mariana, the twin protagonists, after the departure of Belinda from the novel.

After the telenovela ended, Belinda was interviewed and questioned about how she saw her competition with Daniela Luján after being supplanted from the lead, and she replied that “she did not see competition.”