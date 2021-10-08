Daniela Magún began her career in 1994 at the hands of Luis de Llano and his group of friends, with whom she formed Kabah, a mixed pop band that with choreography and catchy themes became one of the references of Mexican youth at that time.

But nobody would imagine that at the beginning of those years of La calle de las sirenas, the singer would compare herself with the physique and complexion of her companions Federica Quijano and María José, so the difference in silhouettes caused her anxiety that It made her fall into a food problem.

Today she is one of the hosts of the Unicable Netas divinas program and she is married, the mother of two teenagers and leads a happy family life, far from those years in which she felt the pressure to live and present herself to her audience with several kilos of more in concerts and interviews, a circumstance that led her to fall prey to an eating disorder such as bulimia.

“When I was going through adolescence and all the hormonal changes in my body, coupled with problems and situations of great tension in my house, finishing high school, starting Kabah, being very in the public light, I took refuge a lot in food without realize it ”, the redhead began to tell in the program Netas divinas, where she has participated for a few years.

At that time, when the group was launched by the hand of producer Luis de Llano to rival La onda vaselina, the former Kabah realized that “I had 10 or 12 kilos more than I have right now, at 17 years. Being in Kabah, with the changing rooms, María José and Federica, who were spikes, chopsticks, it was a very difficult moment for me ”.

The host and former singer of songs like Al pasa and Encontré el amor confessed that she had never discussed the difficult issue because it was a complicated situation in which she had to get ahead on her own.

“It is not something that counts for much or because I am ashamed or afraid, but they told me about it and they gave me a bad example, but I think that today we still have not found a way to talk about eating disorders. I tell you, having lived one; for less than a year, because thank God it wasn’t that long, I suffered from bulimia ”, she told her partner on the broadcast, Paola Rojas.

Finally, Magún said that this problem started after a movie, For the Love of Nancy (1994), was shown at his school: “(I said) what a good idea, I had never thought about it. So imagine how dangerous and delicate how we communicate things is ”.

This is how the member of the 90’s Pop Tour recalled it:

“It was because at my school, I didn’t even know it existed, I didn’t know what anorexia was, I didn’t know what bulimia was, I had never heard those terms and at school they took us to see a movie about a girl, Tracey Goldman. , who appeared in a program that was very famous and was a very famous girl and then it was the story of her life, told by an actress, saying how she had gained weight, was on television and could not lose weight, and I had discovered that returning food was the option and I was losing weight, and what do you think happened to me? What a good idea, I would never have thought about it, I would never have imagined it, so imagine how dangerous, how delicate is how we communicate things ”, questioned the famous.