Daniela Rodrice launches her makeup line It’s already sold out!

Just two days ago the famous tiktoker and youtuber Daniela Rodrice announced the launch of her new makeup line and surprisingly only a few hours later it ran out.

That’s right, Daniela Rodrice announced her palette of shades Sisterhood, however, sold out in a few moments.

As you may remember, Daniela Rodrice is one of the figures that is causing the most sensation in the internet world.

It is for this reason that, taking advantage of the fame it has today, it decided to launch its first product from a line of make-up.

It is a palette of shadows, which, as expected, sold out in a few hours, thanks to its fans who are on the lookout for it.

It should be noted that the youtuber, who also has a podcast to which it was hinted Danna Paola could go.

Hours after the launch of his product, he revealed that it was sold out, and he hopes to have more in stock soon.

It was through a video on her official YouTube account, where the influencer shared the details of her new palette, which was launched this past December 11 at midnight.

This was done with total security that the formula used does not harm the skin at all, and is within all the standards that allow it.

It is worth mentioning that the price of the palette was 499 pesos, and each one would go with a personalized message for the fans who manage to acquire it.

It was through his official Twitter account that it was announced that the palette was already sold out, and thanked his fans, assuring that new products would be released soon.

Sold Out, sorry, our sisterhood is sold out, but don’t worry, we’ll be back soon, ”he said.

This is how those who managed to obtain their shadow palette shared their happiness, however, there were followers who could not obtain it.

I had fallen asleep, and I woke up because of the emotion again ”, shared the influencer.

On the other hand, this is how Daniela Rodrice is now not only a content creator, but also a businesswoman, who little by little is making her products to launch on the market, just as the famous Yuya did at the time. .

Now we only have to wait until we can find more products within its official page and of course also know the opinions of those who obtained it.