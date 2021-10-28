10/27/2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

Antonio Cassano returned to BoboTV like every Monday to speak without mincing words. The controversial former Inter striker has criticized, this time, the myth of the Roma Francesco Totti by the whistles of the fans of the Olympic Stadium towards Luciano Spalletti on his return to the field commanding Naples. Spalletti’s team gave up the first draw in Serie A against the Romans.

Despite the successes of Spalletti in command of Roma in its first stage between 2005 and 2009, being the the first time that the Italian team reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the Olympic Stadium received the coach with a loud whistle. For his part, Cassano strictly opposed the boos: “The whistles are a shame, Spalletti loved and loves Roma. He has done wonderful things. All this, why? Why did Totti withdraw? It’s not normal, I go crazy. For me it is a scandal and I say it reluctantly because I found myself divinely there. All this came out because Spalletti left Totti without playing. I adore him, even now at 45 it would make a difference, but when you stop, you stop. ”

Probably, Spalletti was the scapegoat of his action to dispense with Totti one of the legendary ‘one club man’ and who had dedicated his entire sports career to Roma. The directive of the Roman group already ordered Spalletti to hasten Totti’s retirement, a task that placed the coach in the spotlight of the fans.

However, Cassano did not share the criticism from the Roma fans. What’s more, he relativized with the consideration of legend that fans of the Italian squad have towards Totti: “He is not as eternal as Messi or Maradona, in 20 years he will be forgotten. Once there was Conti, then Totti, now maybe Pellegrini. “

“Totti cared about Roma? De Rossi a hundred times more”

The former Real Madrid attacker elevated De Rossi above Totti himself: “De Rossi was also captain and is almost forgotten, although for me he is eternal. In 20 years I have never seen someone so attached to Roma, I saw him cry after losing a derbo. Did Totti care about Roma? Of Rossi a hundred times more. Totti is a Romanist, but De Rossi more, if you cut him, the blood comes out romanista “.

Cassano’s controversial statements raised a wave of criticism from the fervent followers of Francesco Totti, an institution in Rome. Once again, the arsonist ex-footballer gave what to talk about in the press.