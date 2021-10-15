Univision Daniella Álvarez dreams of starting a family in the not too distant future.

Daniella Álvarez is one of the stars that are part of the panel of judges for the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina. The talented Colombian made her debut on Spanish-language television in the United States with her role as a judge on the Univision reality show.

Currently, Álvarez maintains a consolidated love relationship with telenovela heartthrob Daniel Arenas, with whom he initially contacted to obtain advice for his performance as a judge in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

In an exclusive interview with ‘Sal y Pimienta’, the beauty queen spoke like never before about her courtship with Arenas: “I am with a person who appreciates me and loves me, just as I am. I am with a person who admires me and with that person I can make all my dreams come true ”.

Referring to her latent desire to become a mother in the not too distant future, Daniella Álvarez confessed in front of the cameras of the Univision show: “My biggest dream is to be a mother. I always say: ‘I am super happy, but I will be happier the day that I am with my husband and my children, and I manage to build that home.’ But of course, I also know that my husband must help me a lot. It must be a husband who is with me, even before having my children because a belly is heavy ”.

In her native Colombia, Álvarez is known for having been crowned Miss Colombia in 2011. After her participation in Miss Universe 2012, the beauty queen returned to her country to try her luck in the entertainment industry as a model and host of TV.

In 2020, Daniella Álvarez underwent surgery to amputate her left leg as a result of health problems that began with an abnormal mass in her abdomen. Since then, the 33-year-old interpreter has been an example of strength and positivity for the thousands of Hispanics who go through health situations very similar to the one she experienced at that time.

In her interview with Lourdes Stephen for ‘Sal y Pimienta’, the judge of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 admitted that it has been difficult for her to work on her patience to adapt to her new lifestyle: “The most difficult thing is to be patient because it is a virtue that I still work it today, because I was agile before. I already understand that I cannot run after my children when I have them, I understand that sometimes I will be able to do some things and not other things ”.

Daniella Álvarez and Daniel Arenas: When did you publicly announce your engagement?

At the beginning of September, Daniel Arenas confirmed his love affair with Daniella Álvarez during an interview with journalist Flor Rubio.

During the conversation with Rubio, Arenas said: “Look, I think you know me, that I came to Mexico eleven years ago and I never talk about my private life, neither sentimental nor love, but I’m going to tell you because I don’t have a single trouble. I’m too happy, yes, we are a couple… We have been dating for a few months ”.

While it is true that Álvarez currently remains most of the time in the United States due to his professional commitments to Univision, the couple have been seen on several occasions in imposing places in Mexico and Colombia.

Currently, Daniel Arenas is based in Mexico City. For her part, Daniella Álvarez is temporarily established between Colombia and the United States.