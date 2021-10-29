Daniella Chávez and Alexa Dellanos model with charms at 2×1 | INSTAGRAM

Among the models of social networks there are strong relationships thanks to the brands with which they collaborate in this case we will approach two of the favorites of the Internet users The Chilean Daniella Chávez and the American Alexa Dellanos, who met to have a good time together and to continue representing to Fashion Nova.

These are a couple of videos that were shared on both the profile of Alexa and Dani, some clips in which we can see that the two get along very well and that they met in a beautiful restaurant in which they were using one of their dresses plus flirtatious and elegant, In addition, they shared drinks together and toasted their achievements.

One of the favorite activities of the chilean It is to toast all those positive situations that happen in her life and now that she was able to do it with one of her co-workers it made her feel much happier to have people who, like her, are working very well for her. .

Just yesterday we were seeing how Daniella presumed to us that she gave herself a very expensive birthday gift, a bag of the brand ‘Hermes’ that costs a lot of money and that despite the fact that many people would consider this as a mistake, she considers it a Luxury That can be given thanks to their hard work and dedication.

In this way the famous Influencer He was recognized for his achievement of having surpassed his 15 million followers on Instagram in addition to which he celebrated years with all the achievements he has obtained after having dreamed of achieving his goals for so long.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THEIR FLIRTTY VIDEOS TOGETHER



Daniella Cháves loves to represent the stylish brands she wears.

On the part of Alexa Dellanos, we know that the young woman is also very motivated to continue with her work as an Influencer And much more so now that brands are placing their trust in her to continue promoting their clothing sets.

While the beautiful American continues to enjoy all the fruits of her dedication, many Internet users continue to think that she should have followed in the footsteps of her mother Mirka de Llanos, the famous presenter of Telemundo who has made her way as one of the best Latin television presenters in The United States, one reason why they think that the young woman is wasting the opportunity, however, she always dreams of being a model and now that she is, she will not give up or be influenced by any type of comment.

Some Internet users thought that Alexa had given up and that she had continued to face such comments and that for that reason she had abandoned her audience, however, she assures that she had only taken a small breath to continue posting with energy and feeling good about herself I needed to rest a bit from everything that happens on the networks.