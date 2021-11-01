Daniella Chávez becomes Catwoman in squatting | Instagram

It could be the new Catwoman! Daniella Chávez once again used her beauty to shake up social networks with a more than spectacular outfit, as The America’s Cup Bride decided to give life to nothing more and nothing less than Catwoman this Halloween 2021.

The Chilean singer She surprised her followers by catching herself in front of a mirror and squatting down like a kitten for social networks. Daniella Chávez enjoyed recording herself for her most ardent fans.

The sportscaster looked most beautiful in her costume as one of the most famous cats in film history and she asks nothing of the beauty of the actresses who have given life to Batman’s partner and rival.

Daniella Chavez She used her prominent curves to show off a slim black leather outfit that delimited her figure perfectly, but the beautiful influencer went further with a prominent neckline in the front that showed off much of her charms. The beautiful Daniella complemented her costume with very high boots, gloves and the corresponding mask.

Daniella Chávez becomes Catwoman in a squatting position. Photo: Instagram.

The beautiful model only shared the images of this costume on her Instagram stories and left her followers more than captivated with her beauty.

But Daniella Chávez went further and allowed Internet users with various photographs of other costumes she has worn; without a doubt, she looks really beautiful in all of them. This beautiful woman has made it clear that the costume is a personal taste in her life, so it is usual that she dresses up without the need for it to be Halloween.

In fact, Daniella Chavez She started the month of October by dressing up and did so on several occasions during the month, mainly presuming that her birthday was approaching. In short, October is the favorite month of this beautiful woman, who really had a wonderful time with the celebration of several days of her birthday, in which she looked like a real Barbie Girl with a most original and revealing dress.

Although the month is over, Dany’s followers should not be sad, because she always finds a way and theme to continue delighting them with new content on her social networks, where she is more than active and in contact with her fans.