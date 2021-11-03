Daniella Chávez dances with a tremendous figure in an open dress | INSTAGRAM

The beauty Chilean model Daniella Chávez has been in constant publication of pieces of flirtatious content And this time I can’t miss the opportunity to show why they consider her the most beautiful Chilean dancing by moving her tremendous figure in a pink dress.

It is a dress that has front openings and consists of two pieces so that practically its figure It can be fully appreciated in addition to that those movements that she makes managed to raise the temperature of any user who came to see her.

There is no doubt that he knows how to move very well and that he has also been investing a lot of his time to take care of his figure, either eating healthy or dedicating many hours to the gym, something that makes him feel very good about himself and of course, he looks incredible in the lens of the camera you normally work with.

The video has a few hours of what was uploaded to your Official instagram And there are already more than 113,000 people who have seen it and have given it their likes, a number that continues to grow as well as the amount of comments in which her fans express all they feel about seeing her, their love and admiration for her.

The pretty influencer knows very well that thanks to them it is that he has come so far because it is the numbers that have allowed him to work with brands of great importance at the moment with more than 15 million followers a number that was his goal and that now that the He will only dedicate himself to continue enjoying the fruits of his great work.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUETO VIDEO



Daniella Chávez is always looking for the best ways to pamper her fans.

The model has worked hard to get where she is and now that she lives in Miami, Florida, she has shared with us that she is enjoying the best activities that can be done there, such as riding a bike, going for a walk, going to elegant places and of course sharing everything. through his cell phone.

In his stories, he is always sharing the most special moments of his day as well as some collaborations with the brands that he sends products to his house so that he can try them and tell us in his own voice what he thought.

In his stories, he is always sharing the most special moments of his day as well as some collaborations with the brands that he sends products to his house so that he can try them and tell us in his own voice what he thought.