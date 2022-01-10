Daniella Chávez dresses up with only ears, “cute bunny” | Instagram

More than a flirtatious bunny, the beautiful Chilean singer Daniella Chávez astonished social networks with a unique costume that truly captivated Internet users, as she only used bunny ears.

And is that the beautiful Daniella Chavez He didn’t even physically use a pair of ears, instead he used a filter on his completely natural photography.

The Chilean model left Internet users breathless when they realized that her enormous beauty was in full view of all because she chose Eva’s outfit to show off to the fullest on her Twitter account.

The beautiful Dany took the photo of herself from what looks like a bath and from top to bottom, she only used two of her fingers to cover the most essential of her anatomy and of course, it was quite visible to everyone.

The beautiful Daniella Chávez, better known as The Bride of the America’s Cup, did not even use accessories to highlight her enormous beauty and prominent curves and, as if that were not enough, she gave more intensity to the publication, thus inviting her followers to spend the night next to her on her exclusive content page a day ago.

Daniella Chávez dresses up with only ears, “pretty bunny.” Photo: Instagram.

The followers of the beautiful Dany immediately reacted to her image and invitation and filled the famous with compliments on her social networks. Let’s remember that Chávez is one of the most beloved women on social media.

The popularity of Daniella Chavez dates from a rumor that he claimed was the third in contention between Cristiano Ronaldo and supermodel Irina Shayk. The eyes of the world sought who was this woman capable of unseating Shayk and the followers of CR7 were immediately captivated by her beauty.

The numbers of followers on social networks increased immediately and Televisa, a Mexican television station, set its eyes on her to be part of its team of commentators in the Copa América. Dany’s beauty and charisma earned her the title of La Novia de La Copa América.

After this situation, he developed his career as a sports commentator, as a model and later as a professional singer. Daniella Chávez has also proven to be a fairly intelligent woman who can speak about sports or politics on social media without fear of anything.