Daniella Chávez looks imposing beauty and boasts an expensive bag | INSTAGRAM

It has already been 2 days since it was the birthday of the beautiful Chilean model and influencer Daniella Chávez, who by the way celebrated to the fullest with her loved ones and friends, so today she wanted to thank her faithful audience for the congratulations and all that support they have given him.

He thanked him through a publication in his Official instagram, in which he decided to place four photographs as entertainment for his fans in which he appears modeling in a black ball gown with which the figure was outlined in an incredible way.

In addition, he was also presuming that another present for herself and this time for the brand Hermes, one of the most renowned bags in the world, one of the most expensive brands in this type of accessories.

He made us the comment that for many people it might be crazy to buy something so expensive, but she wanted to indulge herself and confessed that she wants to take advantage of life because it is today and we don’t know how long we can enjoy it.

She also told us that she is very happy to have bought it with her own effort, working and focusing on improving herself every day, she feels very proud of her achievements and therefore will continue to be that hard worker.

It was for that reason that she decided to do her hair, put on makeup, and get a photoshoot Along with his new acquisition, the Hermes bag that he carries with so much pride and happiness, managing to gather more than 61 thousand likes in just a few hours.

Among the comments we could read how Internet users decided to support her and congratulate her for having made that purchase with which she showed the great love that one has and that every sacrifice has its reward for what they consider correct that she has done that action despite how many people they would not agree.

Then her best angles demonstrate once again that she is one with the camera, red lips, blonde hair and curved nails that left her fans breathless, the influencer managed to capture the glances and hearts of new users who barely knew her.

In his stories on his profile he also shared some reflections because as we know he not only wants to share his beauty with us but also his learnings, he shared a phrase that says “the impossible must be dreamed of one day to be able to make it come true”, giving encouragement to all those who follow her to pursue and fight for their dreams.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that she visited an establishment that had restaurants, pool bars and of course a beautiful beach where she finished celebrating this new cycle of life in which she has not stopped thanking and recognizing herself for having decreed positive things for her life and for having fought to achieve them.