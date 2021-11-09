Daniella Chávez moves “the boat” and what way to do it in Tulúm | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez take advantage of every opportunity she has to take a trip and visit the most important tourist places in the world and this time it was Mexican land, that’s right, she visited Mexico and especially a very famous beach: Tulum.

That’s right, the flirty content creator decided “Vibrate high” and relax in one of the most popular beaches in the country already mentioned, but that was not all because he also took advantage of his stay in that place to model and show off in an impressive and flirty white outfit.

He also decided “Move the boat” turn on the camera of your cell phone and record it to upload it to the short video platform TikTok in which he is making a great success and gaining thousands and thousands of likes, comments and views, because you can really tell that he was enjoying the movements.

But those who enjoyed his steps much more were his admirers, they are very aware of everything that goes up and in each of his social networks Well, not only does it upload Videos to that platform but it also uploads it to its official Instagram and Twitter, two other social networks where it is very active and always in communication with said followers.

There is no doubt that the Chilean knows perfectly how to handle herself in front of the camera to conquer more and more Internet users, currently surpassing her record of followers on Instagram which is 15.2 million, an excellent number that demonstrate the results of her hard work.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUETO VIDEO



Daniella Chávez shares her best moments on her social networks.

In addition, in his Instagram stories he also keeps everyone well entertained, this time sharing some videos from a beauty salon in which he was treating his hair, as it is one of the activities he likes the most, keeping it perfect and this time he left it much whiter than normal.

Normally we are used to seeing it in a light yellow blonde but this time it really looks totally white, plus it left it totally straight and it looks quite different from what we are used to.

Of course, those who love her were fascinated by the change and in Show News we will continue to share these types of details and news on the beautiful young Chilean, Daniella Chávez, who will be in charge of continuing to consent to Internet users to give us these types of beautiful content .