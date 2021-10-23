Daniella Chavez says good morning to her fans and sends a gift | Instagram

The beautiful Bunny girl Daniella Chávez once again has made her millions of admirers delirious on social networks with a flirty video where the temperature of more than one of her followers has undoubtedly risen.

The ex Playmate Chilean drove her millions of followers crazy with a spicy post she made on her official Twitter account.

Through her official Twitter account, Daniella Chávez delighted her fans with a video where she says good morning to everyone.

In addition, she was shown lying on the bed wearing a beautiful outfit that made her look more than radiant and that undoubtedly left little to the imagination.

Have a nice day and I send you 400 billion kisses, if the kisses could be sent in Uf I would send a thousand to each one, “the host wrote in the publication.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH DANIELLA CHAVEZ’S VIDEO.

It should be noted that a few days ago he celebrated reaching 15 million followers on the famous Instagram social network and he did it nothing more and nothing less than sharing a flirty photograph in which he appears wearing a mask and wearing a small black outfit, that she left in view of all her tremendous curves.

Daniela Chávez knows that she has many Internet users to entertain with her content, since today Instagram models and influencers are a very important part of the internet and that practically makes brands known and above all that they want to buy their products something that give a big boost to the industry.

And it is that in previous years this was not practiced, but the great power of social networks has shown that it is vital, so models are also part of this, although many people do not like it because there are Internet users who disagree with what they do and consider that they have no talent.

On the other hand, Daniella is a Chilean model who became an Instagram star after posting some photos without clothes on social networks due to her anger at the Reina de Viña del Mar pageant where she came in third place.

In addition, she was also named Christmas Girl of the Month in a renowned men’s magazine in 2014.

However, her first great leap to fame was with said magazine at the age of 24 and was on the cover, being the first Chilean to obtain that privilege.

But it is not that recognition that has given him the greatest fame, but his closeness to football and of course, his daring photos that he disseminates on social networks.