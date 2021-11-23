Daniella Chávez wastes beauty in an elegant mini dress | INSTAGRAM

One of the favorite activities for the Chilean model, Daniella Chávez, is the creation of flirtatious content and also sharing her life with her admirers, on this occasion she was walking through the “Luxury district”, showing off before those present in an elegant black mini dress.

It is a group of photographs that were placed by herself in her Instagram official, a publication that worked perfectly as entertainment and as a total enjoyment for his fans who came and enjoyed his charms.

The blonde has earned her place as one of the Models favorites of Internet users and it is not for nothing, but because he has been trying hard to achieve it, this time showing off his beauty in this very elegant outfit and of course her beauty will shine before the camera in this flirty shoot.

In the first of the photos she appears squatting, but in the second of them she appears standing just outside a famous store, where she wanted to show off to do this collaborative style, modeling in different angles and poses

Bliss publication So far it has more than 85,000 likes, a number that does not stop growing and also the comments, where Internet users join to express the great love they have for the young woman and of course also some compliments and compliments with which they seek get their attention a bit.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES OF DANI



Daniella Chávez shares her silhouette in different outfits, always flirtatious. | Instagram @ daniellachavezofficial

But that’s not all, the influencer originally from Chile also shared a few stories where she appears trying on the most interesting jewelry and clothes, a necklace and gold earrings that fit her perfectly and that she will surely have bought.

This famous young woman has shown that you don’t think twice about pampering herself and pampering her fans, being the ones who have allowed her to get to where she is today as well as her great efforts and perseverance in her work.

It was recently her birthday and she also shared that she was buying a very expensive bag, something that was controversial on social networks and that divided the opinions of her audience, however, she also confessed that she does not care much what they say, that simply he indulges himself from time to time.