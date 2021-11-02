Daniella Chávez and her most flirtatious costumes for Halloween | Instagram

It seems that October 31 was extended one more day, as celebrities and Instagram personalities do not stop sharing their photos of HalloweenIn the case of Daniella Chávez it is the same, for that reason a compilation of her best costumes was made.

The famous glamor model and also a Play Boy girl of Chilean origin, on more than one occasion she has shared some photographs that have not been precisely Halloween, it seems that she has a special taste for costumes.

As proof of this, some of the most flirtatious have been shared on Instagram, a total of six photographs and a video of Daniella Chavez where she is showing off her enormous charms.

Currently this beauty is 36 years old, but she could easily pass for a girl of 20, because her beauty is youthful and her figure is also, there is no doubt that she takes good care of herself.

Surely the Chilean model has become a celebrity in her native Chile, despite the fact that she is currently residing in the United States, she saw the opportunity to grow in that country and simply took advantage of it.

As have other foreign Instagram models such as Demi Rose, the famous British model and beautiful Anastasia Kvitko who is known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian”.

In the photos that Chávez appears in disguise you can find a beautiful Spider-man, in the first image, wearing a fitted suit.

In the second image, she decided to dress like Barbie, using everything and the packaging with her characteristic pink clothes, which immediately identifies this famous doll.

If you know Jessica Rabbit you will surely be excited to know that she came to appear in the flesh, well Daniella Chavez incarnated it, looking perfect for this character in case they wanted to make a live action and remake of the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Another character that you could immediately identify is Rin although she is better known as Chibiusa or Sailor Chibi Moon, the model wore the flirty Sailor Scout costume.

In the next photo you can see her as one of the characters from a famous video game, with a tiny green bodysuit and a red beret. To finish, the Chilean flirt gave life to “It” or “That” the diabolical clown, but from a flirtatious way.