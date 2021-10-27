Daniella Chávez wiggles her charms in an elegant silk robe | INSTAGRAM

To meet one of the most famous trends that are currently on Tik Tok the beautiful model and Chilean influencer, Daniella Chávez wiggled her charms in front of the camera while wearing a elegant robe to sleep from silk gray, all to once again celebrate his birthday that just happened.

It was through his social networks that he shared this video from Tik Tok that is being shared between users and of course becoming very popular thanks to the incredible movement of beauty What did the young woman do, in addition to what after doing the dance She appeared just as she was dressed for her official celebration, a birthday party in which we could see that she was having the best time with her loved ones and of course toasting everything that has achieved.

Despite the fact that at the beginning of the clip we could see the beautiful girl from her home and practically wearing the clothes with which she had woken up, she looks incredible and her fans consider that she is the most wonderful woman on earth, so they do not stop to observe his pieces of entertainment and above all to share it with those close to him so that no one loses his beauty.

Of course I can’t miss her hair blonde that characterizes her and that has made her one of the favorite blondes of internet users who she is already located by that hair color so she probably won’t change it, even though some of you have fans they met her when she was not yet of that colour.

It is worth mentioning that this beautiful woman left the country from chili in search of a dream is to be able to live in the USA and dedicate himself to what I like the most, which is the creation of flirty content and now that he has achieved it, he does not stop enjoying and sharing those beautiful moments with us.

Just yesterday we were celebrating with her in her stories and observing how all the people who were in the beautiful restaurant / bar appreciate her very much, so there is no where to show her affection in the various videos that she also shared.

If at this time we take a look at their stories we can find that the jewelry brand that is interested in the more than 15 million followers of this popular Influencer is collaborating with Cartier. own musical theme which he also showed off through a video in which he is dancing and singing to demonstrate his great taste for the music industry.

She was also sharing that some other products from the Dior brand arrived at her house, a task that she loves because she is fascinated by these types of products and much more being able to collaborate with brands are recognized as these.

Of course I cannot miss an elegant dinner in which she showed us that she enjoyed some ribs that look the most delicious, but of course her fans consider that the one who looked even better than her food was herself, because she was wearing a nice little dress that could barely cover the most important thing.

Finally, she shared with us that she was doing the number one trend in her native Chile, where all her admirers and countrymen were sharing tenders for her and that filled her with joy and excitement.

They could not miss the photos and videos of all the gifts he received: balloons, flower arrangements, makeup, clothes and of course many messages that he was also showing through all his social networks so that everyone can observe him.