Danielle Staub has made a shocking claim about a co-star on the reality show “Real Housewives,” claiming she was stabbed.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star told Dave Quinn that her co-star Teresa Giudice stabbed her during the infamous Posche fashion show in season 2, according to a passage from Quinn’s new reveal book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé The Inside Story of the Real Housewives Who Live it ”.

“Teresa took a fork on my back! They stabbed me with a fork and dragged me from behind! So I stopped running, ”Staub said in RHONJ’s iconic fight book.

It all started when Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita tried to greet Staub after two very tense seasons. At one point, Staub called Giudice out for her false kindness and Giudice called her “bitch,” and all hell broke loose.

“This was like Jerry Springer on steroids,” Staub said in the book. “As if these women were dangerous.”

The women began chasing Staub around the place, and at one point, Laurita’s daughter, then 18 years old, pulled Laurita’s hair. They called the police and eventually they all went their separate ways, but it is a moment that will live up to RHONJ’s fame.

“I didn’t know they would start physically attacking me after that! I should be able to say what I want to say and not be physically attacked for it, ”Staub said in the book.

Giudice’s lawyer denied the accusations in dialogue with People: “This never happened. It is 100 percent pure fiction. If it had happened, we would have seen or heard it on the show and not in a book 11 years later. “

Even the producers of RHONJ were shocked by the fight at the Posche fashion show.

The season 2 fight was one of the wildest in “Real Housewives” history, but before the evening happened, a producer admitted that he had no idea what to expect for the season.

“Little did we know that a ‘hello’ would turn into a full chase, hair pulling, calling the police, a broken heel, 911, police sirens,” said producer Carlos King in Quinn’s book. “Crazy”.

Andy Cohen appears to be cooperating with Staub’s allegations by telling Quinn, “We don’t like it when they get physical. We tend to stray from that. We will show that something happens, but we flash on the screen. He did not agree with what we want housewives to be ”.

In season two, which aired in 2010, we saw Staub sue Ashlee Lurita, who was found guilty and ordered to pay a $ 189 fine, according to People.

