10/11/2021 at 4:15 PM CEST

Villarreal forward, Arnaut Danjuma, is being one of the proper names in LaLiga at the start of the 2021/22 edition. Despite the fact that they have only added two victories in the first seven games, The people of Castellón are one of the most attractive projects this season in Spanish football and the arrival of players like Danjuma raises the competitive ceiling.

The Dutchman, who landed from the English second division for just over 20 million euros, has five goals (four of them in LaLiga) and one assist in a total of seven matches between all competitions. The six participations in the goals of his team have given him three points in the domestic championship and one more in the Champions League.

6 – Of all La Liga players, only Karim Benzema (17), Vinícius Júnior (7) and Mikel Oyarzabal (7) were involved in more goals in all competitions this season than Arnaut Danjuma (6 – 5 goals & 1 assist). Selected. pic.twitter.com/SRalVirczS – OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) October 9, 2021

The former Bournemouth player is the fourth Spanish football player to have had the most impact on his team after Karim Benzema (17), Vinicius Júnior (7) and Mikel Oyarzabal (7). His arrival is one of the most exciting at Villarreal, who has signed a decisive player in the rival area and in full maturity with only 24 years and a decade of soccer ahead.

Villarreal, an ambitious project

The groguets have started one of the most exciting seasons of the last decade. After claiming their first ever European title by defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final, The Villarreal team has started a new journey in the Champions League and is destined to be a team that fights for a continental place in LaLiga.

Those of Unai Emery, despite this, have had a difficult start. They fell to Chelsea in the European Super Cup and the first victory has resisted until the sixth day of LaLiga: they add 11 points out of 21 possible (they have a pending game with Alavés) and a baggage of two wins and five draws. In Champions, the records are less favorable: one point out of six possible and no victory so far.