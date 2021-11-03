11/03/2021 at 18:53 CET

The Villarreal striker, Arnaut danjuma, is one of the offensive leaders of Unai Emery’s system in the Champions League this 2021/22 season. Add a total of eight chances created after driving the ball in the top European competition with six shots and two dangerous chances. Only Vinícius Júnior (10) and Jack Grealish (9) surpass him in this regard.

The Dutchman, who arrived from Bournemouth in exchange for 23.5 million euros, has established itself as one of the best offensive arguments of the Castellón team in the absence of Gerard Moreno. The attacker has five goals in LaLiga and another two in the Champions League, in addition to two assists, and is one of the great sensations at the Estadio de La Cerámica this year 2021/22.

8 – @Danjuma 🇳🇱 has generated eight shots after driving the ball in the @LigadeCampeones this season (six shots and two chances created) – only Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 (10) and Jack Grealish 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (9) has produced more in the competition. Reference @ VillarrealCF # VillarrealCF pic.twitter.com/Z72g3ghIFD – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 2, 2021

The former Bournemouth has played a total of 14 games so far since his arrival at Villarreal last summer market. At the age of 24, the winger is experiencing a sweet moment in his career after not settling at PSV, where he arrived at the age of 11 and stayed until he was 19. He left for the NEC Nijmegen and from there passed through Bruges and Bournemouth, where he scored 17 goals and distributed eight assists in a total of 52 games..

Unai Emery stays

The Villarreal coach, Unai emery, has been in the orbit of Newcastle in recent days and there has been speculation with his departure to the Premier. The coach himself confirmed this in the press conference after the victory against Young Boys: “Newcastle have conveyed their interest to me, but there is no offer. They would have to speak with Villarreal. I neither close nor open the door to Newcastle, I am waiting for what may happen”.

The Castellón team defeated the Swiss team on the fourth day of the UEFA Champions League group stage with goals from Capoue and Danjuma himself and has become the leader of group F. With seven points, the same as Manchester United, they have a two-point advantage over Atalanta, which marks the Europa League place and is the team they will face on the last day.