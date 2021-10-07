10/07/2021 at 2:30 PM CEST

Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma is one of the proper names in Unai Emery’s team at the start of the 2021/22 season: he has scored five goals and one assist in his first eight games as a team player. groguet. He has four goals in LaLiga and one goal and one assist in the Champions League, where the Castellón team still doesn’t know what it is to win.

The Dutch, who has arrived from Bournemouth this summer in exchange for 23.5 million euros, is being one of the great sensations of Villarreal, which He remains undefeated in LaLiga with two wins and five draws in the first eight games (he has a pending match with Alavés), but not in the Champions League: the defeat at Old Trafford leaves the Spaniards touched in the group stage.

4 – Arnaut Danjuma 🇳🇱 is the fourth player to score four goals in his first six games with @VillarrealCF in @LaLiga, after Gheorghe Craioveanu 🇷🇴 in 1998, Giuseppe Rossi 🇮🇹 in 2007 and Nicola Sansone 🇮🇹 in 2016. Bombshell . pic.twitter.com/T6XpOeDlMr – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 3, 2021

The attacker has added four goals in his first six meetings with Villarreal in LaLiga and is the fourth player in history to sign such a record after Gheorghe Craioveanu in 1998, Giuseppe Rossi in 2007 and Nicola Sansone in 2016. At just 24 years old, his relationship with the goal is total and has become one of the great arguments for Unai Emery.

Villarreal fishes in the English second division

Danjuma has landed from Bournemouth of the Championship, the British second division, where he began to emerge and was clamoring for a more stimulating project. The English club signed him from Bruges for just over 15 million euros two seasons ago and his performance has been considerable: 17 goals and eight assists in 52 games..

The Lagos-born player with a Dutch passport trained in the lower ranks of PSV and later made the jump to NEC Nijmegen as a free agent. at the end of the contract with the sub-19 of the Eindhoven city team. With Villarreal he is showing his great scoring nose: adds a goal every 87 minutes in LaLiga.