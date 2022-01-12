Danna García, drama within the telenovela Pasión de Gavilanes 2 | Instagram

Does the nightmare return? Let us remember that the beloved actress Danna García became one of the most important faces and voices to raise awareness about the dreaded virus in its first waves and once again the famous one returns to face him face to face.

With obvious fear and with good reason, Danna garcia alerted his followers and those of Passion of Hawks after exposing that the virus had reached production and not only that, but that an infected person would have made up her.

Evidently the fear of having been close to a person who tested positive for the virus prompted the beloved actress to share the facts on social networks, something that apparently did not please the Telemundo production, for which she was told to delete her publication on Twitter and so did.

It may interest you: Concern for Eric del Castillo, would require medical assistance

Yesterday in the recording a person infected with Covid put makeup on me. She had been in contact with other positive people, but apparently they did not isolate her properly. I trust God that this pandemic that is affecting us all is more benevolent, the actress originally wrote.

Given the screenshots of his publication, Danna García could not deny what he said despite having deleted his publication and shared that they could delete his words and he did so assuring that they are right, because it would only serve to alarm.

Danna García, drama within the telenovela Pasión de Gavilanes 2. Photo: Capture.

I’m not going to lie to you, they asked me to remove the message I posted on social networks about that and I understand why and I think they are absolutely right … I think this is not the time to generate any kind of panic, or scares, or you’re welcome, so I follow instructions, assured the beloved actress.

Let us remember the drama that the dear Danna garcia lived during his isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in Mexico. The actress shared the news on social networks, but also the injustices she experienced as a result of the same.

García said that the people in the building she lived in had prohibited entry to her apartment for fear of Covid-19 infections, which made it difficult for her to receive food or medicine, since she was alone and without family members in the country.

The story became sadder when the actress repeatedly continued to test positive for the virus, a situation that lengthened her nightmare in Mexico and her sadness at not being able to see her little son, whom at first she saw on a video call and later, annoyed, no longer wanted to see her.