Danna Paola would change her look after criticism by Eiza González | Instagram

The singer and actress Danna Paola shared a couple of days ago an impressive look change, apparently it had returned to its roots with a dark brown tone, however it seems that it has decided to change it again after critics that some fans did.

These criticisms were supposedly because Danna Paola famous interpreter of “Mala Fama” and “Oye Pablo” had a strong resemblance with the also actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez.

Although it is evident that it was only a coincidence that she appeared with this dark brown look, which was precisely her natural hair tone, and have a resemblance to the actress that little by little has been conquering Hollywood.

Practically minutes after Danna Paola shared a post on Instagram with four photos wearing this flirty new look, it immediately became a trend on Twitter, especially because her millions of fans claimed that she looked spectacular.

Danna Paola shared this photo at the New Year’s celebration | Instagram dannapaola

But as expected, there was a certain segment of the Internet public that did not like her new loo so much, because it reminded them a lot of Eiza, who like her, her natural hair tone is dark brown, both are actresses and singers.

Another coincidence that exists between these two beauties is that they are Mexican and curiously they were also born in the same State of the Mexican Republic, Danna Paola and Eiza González were born in Mexico City.

7 hours ago she shared a video on her Instagram stories where a person who was behind her touched her hair, as if she were getting it ready to do some styling work with it.

Later, the singer and one of the protagonists of the first seasons of the Spanish series Elite on the Netflix platform, moves the camera a little and another individual appears with a fret and a brush, as if he were preparing a dye mixture.

It was for this reason that it was immediately thought that the actress who shared credits with Aracely Arámbula in the La Doña series where she played her daughter, was determined to change her look again even though she had done it just a few days ago.

The first publication he made with his brown hair was on December 28 days before the New Year’s celebration, and now he could have a new tone, at the moment he has not shared more information about it.