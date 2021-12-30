Danna Paola and her look changes Create trends!

Recently, the famous singer and Mexican actress Danna Paola has surprised everyone enough with her new appearance, and that is why we will let you know what are the look changes she has had.

That’s right, a radical look change Danna Paola showed all her followers on her official Instagram account with a message that could be her return to ‘Elite’.

The Mexican Danna Paola has surprised with another change of look that brings her closer to the flirtatious and provocative style.

And it is that after having gone through several styles, which were extremely incredible, the chameleon actress and singer did it again.

On this occasion, she went from blonde to brunette, and that is how she looked in her character as Lucrecia in the successful Spanish series ‘Elite’, the actress has welcomed that hair color with a somewhat particular message.

Back to basics… BACK TO MY REAL SOUL HELLO BRUNETTE BYE BYE 2021… THIS BITCH IS BACK ”.

The truth is that what Danna Paola wears will be a trend, it is not written, however, it is a law, since she knows perfectly how to set fashion in an absolute way and makes everyone want to look the same.

There is no doubt that during the year 2021 there were several changes that were made with which they dazzled everyone.

It should be remembered that since 2020 his hair was platinum showing an innovative look that greatly favored him and that he maintained for several months.

But especially in the promotion with David Bisbal and the song ‘Ladrones’ with the Venezuelan Lasso when he darkened the back of his hair and lightened the bangs near his face much more.

Some time later he unified the colors and cut it, with this he managed to soften his features which looked more stylized and the truth is that the half-front bangs, with the semicircular shape, were simply perfect.

It should be noted that before doing this new style, he wrote through his Instagram stories in which he summarized each of the learnings and especially experiences of the outgoing year.

Today I am so grateful for all the lessons that I received and that the universe has prepared for me, because I am ending this year stronger than ever and full of enthusiasm ”.

As you may remember, he had to suspend his ‘Bad Fame Tour’ months ago due to the problems of the pandemic, and without a doubt this will be one of his pending events for 2022.