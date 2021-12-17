It is no secret to anyone that fashion does not forgive age, since everything focuses on the personality and security with which one behaves, so Danna Paola and Jennifer López have been a true inspiration for different generations.

On the one hand is the singer of Mexican origin, who rose to international fame after her participation in the hit Netflix series, “Elite”, because thousands of fans loved the villain of the story “Lucrecia Montesinos”.

And it is that throughout three seasons, the interpreter put the name of her country very high with her beauty and talent; Since then, Danna has decided to put her acting career on hiatus and pursue music.

Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the 26-year-old singer took her career to other levels thanks to her music, which has topped the most important playlists in the world.

While on the other side of the coin is the New York singer, Jennifer López, who at 52 years of age, is still one of the most sensual women on the big screen and the music industry.

The actress has always been characterized by the sensuality that always overflows when dressing, in addition to being crowned as a true fashionista and a celebrity beyond the American borders.

In addition, the star has ventured into music in Spanish as he has shared the stage with Latin stars of the urban genre such as Maluma, or in the Super Bowl 2020 with Bad Bunny.

But now, both singers come together because of their great passion for fashion, and despite being from two very different generations, they have very similar tastes and have taught how to wear sensual lace garments.

Lingerie

On the one hand, the 26-year-old singer has set the networks on fire by showing her lilac underwear outside her pants, a touch that thousands of fans have described as sexy and quite flirtatious, while JLo, 52, shares how a Exposed lace blazer with a blazer.

The stars have dazzled their fans with their daring models. Photo: IG / dannapaola / jlo

Both stars have shown how garters and lace stockings have not gone out of style, as both have shown how to look very sensual in some of the “oldest” and most sensual garments in black.

Each offers its own personal touch. Photo: IG / dannapaola / jlo

Blouses

Lace is not only exclusive to underwear, and the two singers have shown how to wear sexy lace blouses with transparencies, a garment that undoubtedly highlights the sensuality of every woman.

Both are lovers of the color black, because in addition to sensuality, it also offers a touch of sophistication and elegance, and either open or closed as each one has decided to use, each with its personal touch.

Actresses have always proven to be fashionistas. Photo: IG / dannapaola / .

White lace

It should be noted that white is also a good option to use lace, as Danna has opted for a sleeve blouse made of sensual material, while the other is bare, one of the most sensual blouses she has ever used.

While JLo has opted for a white lace dress, which has highlighted its statuesque beauty and is undoubtedly a good option for a daytime and outdoor event, as it offers freshness, and in some cases, a pretty touch. jovial.

The stars continue to dazzle in all colors. Photo: IG / dannapaola / .

